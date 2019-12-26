|
|
Mary A. Staley
Sep. 23, 1945 - Dec. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary A. (Warstler) Staley, daughter to Violet Hartman Warstler & Paul Warstler, passed away on Monday, December 16th, 2019. Mary was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana and graduated South Bend Adams in 1964.
She has been residing in South Bend with her love & life partner, Allan Bernth. Mary & Allan shared many wonderful years traveling the world, attending car shows with their friends, eating out and spending time at the local casino! She was preceded in death by her previous husband, Thomas Staley.
Mary is survived by her three children and their families along with two step sons, all of which reside in Indiana: Audra (Staley) Lindstrand & Todd Lindstrand with three of her grandchildren, Jessi, TJ & Ty. In addition, Jessi has a son, Noah. He was Mary's first and only great grandchild.
Jennifer (Staley) Lett & John Lett with seven of her grandchildren, one from a previous marriage, Michael Wiater Jr, Alyssa, Eric, Ashley, Evan, Ethan and Ainsley Lett.
Michael Wiater Jr. and spouse Chris Garner Wiater currently reside at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Paul Staley and his wife, Maryanne reside in Noblesville, where she loved to go and visit them and eat at Wolfies Restaurant! She and Paul shared a love of Notre Dame football and their numerous fur babies which was the topic of the majority of their conversations!
Her step-sons, Brian Bernth & wife Linda Laven Bernth, along with Dan Bernth, his wife, April, and grandson Jeremiah all brought great love & joy to her life!
Mary worked in retail sales at both DeLongs in Evansville and Sears in South Bend. She was a devoted “swim” mom and enjoyed all of the practices, swim meets and wonderful friends she made in doing so! Her greatest passion and gift, however, was undoubtedly her love of being with her family, even more so at Holidays. If you ever had a conversation with her, she surely spoke of her children and grandchildren!
Whether you called her Mom, Grandma, friend, or co-worker, we are all fortunate to have been blessed with her touching our lives with her devotion, whimsical spirit and cherished memories she always enjoyed sharing.... Heaven has gained yet another Angel.
You will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019