Mary A. Zeiger
Mary A. Zeiger

Nov. 26, 1939 - Nov. 16, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Mary Anna Zeiger, 80, of Bremen, passed away at 10:59 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 in Community Hospital of Bremen. Mary was born on November 26, 1939 in Mishawaka to the late Earl and Martha (Hillaert) Zeiger. She graduated from Madison Township High School, Ball State University, and Indiana University, earning a Master's Degree. She taught school and lived in Indianapolis for several years before returning to Bremen. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. She is survived by sisters, Toots (Ed) Parot and Kathy Doyle; and a brother, John (Pam) Zeiger. She was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, November 20, 2020 in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
