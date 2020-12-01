Mary Agnes G. Carter
November 27, 2020
SYRACUSE, IN - Mary Agnes G. Carter, 85, died Nov. 27, 2020 at her home in Syracuse, IN after a courageous battle with cancer. In celebration of her life, a Funeral service will be held 11am Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church of Goshen. Visitation at 10am. Interment at 2pm at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Center for Cancer Care or Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF). Eastlund Funeral Home. eastlundfuneralhome.com