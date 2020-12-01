1/1
Mary Agnes G. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Agnes G. Carter

November 27, 2020

SYRACUSE, IN - Mary Agnes G. Carter, 85, died Nov. 27, 2020 at her home in Syracuse, IN after a courageous battle with cancer. In celebration of her life, a Funeral service will be held 11am Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church of Goshen. Visitation at 10am. Interment at 2pm at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goshen Center for Cancer Care or Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF). Eastlund Funeral Home. eastlundfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
574 457-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eastlund Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved