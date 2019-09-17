|
Mary Alice Nelson
March 16, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2019
BRIDGMAN, MI - Mary Alice Nelson, 85, of Bridgman, MI, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI.
She was born March 16, 1934 to Everett and Parthena (Anderson) Cain in Lakeside, MI.
Mary is survived by her children, Connie (Tim) Slavens of Three Oaks, Debra (Jim Flinchum) Andrysiak of New Carlisle, Kenny Nelson of Ohio, Brian (Peggy) Nelson of Niles, and Alicia Nelson of Niles, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Parthena; son, Steven Nelson; granddaughters, Jamie Nelson and Jennifer Lynn Nelson; and her brothers and sisters.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for Mary will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019