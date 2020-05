Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Alice Young Bricker



May 22, 1932 - May 27, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Born to Ernest & Edna (Holcombe) Young in Waterloo, AL, preceded by husband Jim & daughter Mary Beth Bricker, survived by daughter Jill (Robert) VanSickle, nieces Marla Jolliff & Karma Lawecki & sister Sally Kraft.





