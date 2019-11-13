|
Mary Alilene Miller
Sept. 17, 1948 - Oct. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ailene (Amos) Miller, 71, passed away on October 20, 2019. Mary was born in Mishawaka on September 17, 1948, to the late Robert and Mary Amos.
Mary joined the Army after high school and was stationed in Germany. She was driving a Lieutenant and another gentleman when she drove the Jeep into a ditch. The gentleman would later become her husband Floyd. They married in 1977, and were blessed with two sons, Robert and Devon. Her sons survive. Also left to cherish Mary's memory is her twin sister, Ruth Amos.
Preceding Mary is death were her husband, Floyd; and brother, Robert.
Mary worked as a computer operator for Notre Dame for over 25 years. She enjoyed writing, playing video games, and sci-fi.
She will be missed.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, November 15, at Holy Cross Church, 1050 Wilber St., South Bend, at 5pm, with visitation from 4-5pm.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019