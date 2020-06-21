Mary Amico Fraser
June 14, 1962 - May 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Amico Fraser of Houston, Texas died peacefully in her home May 1, 2020 after a brief battle with Ovarian Cancer. Her husband George was at her bedside along with other members of her family.
Mary was born on June 14, 1962 in Evanston, IL. She spent her early years in Chicago, graduating from John Adams High School in South Bend, IN, and spent most of her adult life in Houston, Texas.
Mary loved learning! Reading, writing, and studying were part of her everyday life. She completed three master's degrees (MBA, Master of Accountancy and Master of Theology & Philosophy) and was a published poet. Her incredible work ethic and ability was recognized in the classroom and in athletics. She was a National Champion Gymnast, an accomplished Diver, and held track and field records in high school. She received multiple scholarship offers to study Chemical Engineering and chose to participate in the first group of Title IX athletes in gymnastics at the University of Illinois. While Mary succeeded in her first year at University of Illinois, earning many awards and distinctions, she was called to complete her studies at the University of Notre Dame. Her strong faith and devotion to Our Lady guided her decision to transfer. Mary was a two-time Monogram Award winner in Diving and competed in club gymnastics through St. Mary's. Mary completed her bachelor's degree and went on to complete her MBA at Notre Dame.
Mary's career brought her to Houston, TX where she has called home for over 30 years. It is in Houston where she met the love of her life, George Fraser. They instantly became best of friends and spent all their time together, traveling, and enjoying what ever came by. They were always on the same path side by side. George has many wonderful memories to cherish.
Mary had a love for sharing her talent teaching gymnastics at the YMCA and Gymnastics Michiana. She was an accomplished, published poet, and active member of the Catholic Church for many years. Her intellect, beauty and quiet intensity will be missed by all those she touched.
Mary is survived by her husband, George Fraser of Houston, TX; George's son, George II Jr. of Houston, TX; George's grandson, George III of Houston, TX; her mother, Judy Lee (Bill) of Bradenton, FL; her father, Robert L. Amico of Granger, IN; her in-laws, Donna and Marvin Stapper of Houston, TX; her siblings, Rob Amico (Bernadette) of Granger, IN, John Amico of Niles, MI, and Ann Amico Moran (Brian) of Granger, IN.
A Catholic Mass was celebrated June 12 at St. Pius, Granger IN. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mike and Josie Harper Cancer Research Institute, 1234 N. Notre Dame Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617 or at: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1210/2017-gf/interior.aspx?sid=1210&gid=1&p
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.