Mary "Gretchen" Anderson

Mary "Gretchen" Anderson Obituary
Mary “Gretchen”

Anderson

Feb. 15, 1928 - Jan. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary “Gretchen” Anderson, 91, of South Bend passed away January 9 in Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Gretchen was born February 15, 1928 in Des Moines, IA to the late Florence E. (Long) and Emil G. Schmidt and had lived in the South Bend area most of her life. On December 9, 1967 in South Bend, as Gretchen Boykin she married Joseph “Dick” Anderson who preceded her in death in 1978. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ann E. Laughman; a son, Mark R. Anderson; sister, Elizabeth Barnhart; and grandson, Mark E. Laughman. She is survived by her daughters, Suzette P. Vandewalle (P.J.) of Salt Lake City, UT and Molly A. O'Shea (Pat) of San Francisco, CA; and sons, Peter J. Anderson (Jenifer) of South Bend, Michael J. Anderson (Judy) of Granger, and Curt W. Anderson (Sue) of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousin, Jerry Ryan.

Mom was a kind and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. In the 1970's she, along with Dad spent many summers entertaining friends by the pool on Ribourde Drive. Mom also loved to travel. She and cousin Jerry traveled to many exotic destinations on cruise ships, including the Mediterranean Sea and a Halley's Comet cruise in the South Pacific. Mom and Jerry also took several cross country trips together. No matter what hardships or losses she endured, she remained steadfast and could always find the humor and joy in life. Mom was a member of the Christ Child Society and volunteered at Pet Refuge. Special thanks to Kelly Rocca for her years of service and friendship.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Gretchen's life will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 or Christ Child Society, 308 S. Scott St., South Bend, IN 46601. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
