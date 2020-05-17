Mary Ann Albert
July 21, 1938 - May 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ann Albert, 81, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Morningview Assisted Living. She was born July 21, 1938 in South Bend to the late Leo and Irene (Hauser) Hartwick. On August 7, 1988, Mary Ann married Ronald Albert II, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Suzanne (Jeff) Furry of Fruitland Park, FL, Sharon (Steve) Wright of South Bend, IN, Shirley (Jeff) Rynearson of South Bend, IN, and Sandra Moskwinski of South Bend, IN; son, Robert (Deeanna) DeCook of Greenfield, WI; stepdaughters, Heather (Ben) Sherman of Walkerton, IN, June (Gary) Dashner of Granger, IN, and Bonnie DeCook of Edwardsburg, MI; nine grandchildren, Marcia (Thomas) Van De Kieft, Brent (Jessie) Furry, Alik Atkinson, Nicholas Rynearson, Brittany DeCook, Lily Kardash, Kevin Kardash, Ashley Sherman, and Aaron Sherman; four great-grandchildren, Ella and Andrew Van De Kieft and Simeon and Liam Griggs; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann is preceded in death by her stepson, Paul DeCook; sister, Sylvia Nies; and brothers, Casmier Hartwick, Patrick Hartwick, and Aloysious Hartwick.
Mary Ann retired from the South Bend Tribune where she worked in Administration. She was also a reading tutor for South Bend Community Schools. Mary Ann was a past President of the Mishawaka Garden Club and was very involved with the PTA at Oliver grade school. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, gardening, and Dyngus Day. Mary Ann never knew a stranger and was lovingly known as “Bushia” by her friends and family.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morningview and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care of Mary Ann.
Contributions in memory of Mary Ann may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Northern Indiana Food Bank, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2020.