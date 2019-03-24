Mary Ann Cira



Sept. 21, 1934 - March 20, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Ann Cira, 84, residing in Mishawaka, IN passed away peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. She was born on September 21, 1934 in Florence, Alabama, the only child of the late Edward & Marie (Robertson) Sharp, and she was a graduate of Mishawaka High School.



On June 25, 1955 at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Robert James Cira, who has remained the love of her life for 64 years. In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by two sons, Timothy (Robin) Cira of Granger, IN and Brian (Jennifer) Cira of Goshen, IN; and two daughters, Deborah Cira of South Bend, IN and Dana (Roger) Martin of Cranberry Township, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ashley Cira, Ryan Cira, Britt (Tom) Cassady, Ali (Andy) Lopez, Bob Cira, James Cira, Bradley Martin, and Gabrielle Martin, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Norb Hintz as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mary Ann has been a longtime member of St. Matthew Cathedral. She cherished her family and supported her husband as he expanded Cira's Supermarket. She loved being around her grandkids and was very generous with her time and adored giving gifts. She was an avid supporter of her grandkids and especially delighted in attending their sporting events. Mary Ann enjoyed interior decorating, beautiful flowers, music, dancing, and her daily walks. Bob would often say he could not have picked a better wife and mother for his kids.



Mary Ann's journey began seven years ago with Alzheimer's. The family walked beside her throughout this difficult time. She will always be cherished and remembered with fond memories.



The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Kathryn Hanlon, Amy Hintz Klosterman, Ginny Davis, Maureen Hemmerling, Heritage Point, Heart to Heart Hospice, Home Instead, and Always Best Care for their loving care and compassion.



There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with the family at St. Matthew Cathedral. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, IN.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mary Ann Cira may be offered to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; or to Pancreatic Cancer Center, Indiana University School of Medicine, 550 North University Blvd., Suite 1634, Indianapolis, IN 46202.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019