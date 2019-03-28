Mary Ann Foster



July 12, 1932 - March 25, 2019



BEREA, KY - Mary Ann Foster, born July 12, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Berea, KY.



Her decision is to donate her body to University of Kentucky College of Medicine and have no visitation or services.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Darlene Kisor; husband, Cilfford Foster; daughter, Deborah Vanhook; and two sisters, Melva Swisher and Jean Eisele.



She is survived by her children, Robert (Marsha) Nafrady of Granger, IN, Kimberly (Chuck) Smith of Bradenton, FL, and Lisa (Jim) Scully of Berea, KY; sister, Geneva Sweet of South Bend, IN; stepson, Michael (Rhonda) Foster of Shelton WA; four grandsons, Todd Baker of Somerset, KY, Brandon Nafrady of Granger, IN, John Patrick and Clifton Scully both of Berea, KY; three step-grandsons, Todd (Amy) Hurley of Granger, IN, Michael and Doyle Foster both of Shelton, WA; and great-grandchildren, Tylar Baker of Somerset, KY, Zoe, Sophia, and Jake Hurley of Granger, IN, and Randy Foster of Shelton, WA.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Dr., Berea KY 40403, or a .