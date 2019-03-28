Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis & Powell Funeral Home Llc
616 Chestnut St
Berea, KY 40403
(859) 986-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Foster


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Foster Obituary
Mary Ann Foster

July 12, 1932 - March 25, 2019

BEREA, KY - Mary Ann Foster, born July 12, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Berea, KY.

Her decision is to donate her body to University of Kentucky College of Medicine and have no visitation or services.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Darlene Kisor; husband, Cilfford Foster; daughter, Deborah Vanhook; and two sisters, Melva Swisher and Jean Eisele.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Marsha) Nafrady of Granger, IN, Kimberly (Chuck) Smith of Bradenton, FL, and Lisa (Jim) Scully of Berea, KY; sister, Geneva Sweet of South Bend, IN; stepson, Michael (Rhonda) Foster of Shelton WA; four grandsons, Todd Baker of Somerset, KY, Brandon Nafrady of Granger, IN, John Patrick and Clifton Scully both of Berea, KY; three step-grandsons, Todd (Amy) Hurley of Granger, IN, Michael and Doyle Foster both of Shelton, WA; and great-grandchildren, Tylar Baker of Somerset, KY, Zoe, Sophia, and Jake Hurley of Granger, IN, and Randy Foster of Shelton, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Dr., Berea KY 40403, or a . www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now