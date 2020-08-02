Mary Ann Fredericks
Sept. 12, 1931 - July 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ann Fredericks, 88, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Tampa with both of her children by her side, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Mary Ann was born in South Bend IN; she is the daughter of Cyriel and Mary (Landuit) Wille and wife of the late Eugene Fredericks, who passed away in June of 2012. Gene and Mary Ann were married October 15, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and spent 62 loving years together.
Mary Ann had two siblings, Martha Albertina and Camiel Robert (Mica) who preceded her in death. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and her Godchildren, Donna Durish, Denise VandeWalle, and Patti Susil.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Kwasneski (Michael) of Port St. Lucie and Lisa Fry (David) of Tampa; five grandsons, Erik, Andrew, Austen, David, and Miles; and her first great-grandchild due to be born in February 2021.
Mary Ann graduated from St. Joseph's Academy for Young Women in 1948 at the age of 16. She had various jobs throughout her lifetime, including Block Brothers Jewelry Store, Studebaker, and as a transcriber for a court reporter. Most recently she retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 172 in 1992, South Bend, IN.
As a mother, she was dedicated to giving her girls the absolute best and providing a firm foundation for their future success. She was most proud of her two daughters and five grandsons. She was a supportive and involved mother and grandmother ready to celebrate everyone's accomplishments, from twirling to sports.
Mary Ann enjoyed the Hallmark Movie Channel, reading, working puzzles, and playing bingo. One of her favorite things was dancing to Mac the Knife with her husband. She made friends quickly and even at the age of 88 she had a new bestie, Minnie, who was her neighbor in Tampa. Her fondest memories were trips to Las Vegas with her sister Martha and her closest, lifelong friends, Shirley and Barb. Most recently, one of the highlights of her life was getting back-stage passes to meet the young Italian singers “Il Volo” whom she loved. She adored her Condo family, especially “The 7 O'clock Club,” who met every night for cocktails and conversation.
There will be no immediate services. Memorial services will be held in Indiana at a later date. To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
