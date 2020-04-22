|
|
Mary Ann Goepfrich
May 6, 1952 - April 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Mary Ann Goepfrich passed away at age 67. Mary Ann was born on May 6, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana to Joseph F. and Marjorie A. (Steenbergen) Goepfrich.
She was a licensed beautician for many years and worked alongside her mother at Marge's Beauty Salon. She was also an accomplished ceramist and artist and ran a small boutique store selling finished ceramic pieces and offering lessons and various art supplies. During this time, she actively pursued her passion for horseback riding, especially on her much beloved “Buck” and “Misty.” Health issues caused by an automobile accident intervened necessitating the end of her career ambitions due to disabilities. She continued her love of animals and grew very close to the service dogs who accompanied her through her years of being disabled. Throughout her life, Mary Ann loved her family and friends deeply and always appreciated a call or visit as well as going to family events as her health permitted.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Norma Goepfrich. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas, James (Denise), and Joseph (JoAnn) Goepfrich; and by her sister, Catherine (Kerry) Knabenshue. She is also survived by ten nieces and nephews, fourteen great-nieces and nephews, many cousins, and her lifelong friend, Mardell Szynski.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a live-streamed Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. Private burial services will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to any charity.
Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence or participate in the live-streamed funeral service, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
To access the livestream service, use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474 or use the following link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5742551474 which is available in the online obituary posted on www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Please join the livestream by 10:50 AM on the day of the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020