1/1
Mary Ann Keb
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Keb

Nov. 12, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary was born November 12, 1931 in Mishawaka to the late Roy and Margaret (Knoblock) Lowman. Mary was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen B. Keb; and brother, Roy Lowman.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mary include her children, David (Dawn) Keb, Mike P. (Julie) Keb, Cheryl M. (Ron) Burr, Cynthia Anne Heckaman, and Pamela K. Shines; daughter-in-law, Julie Ann Keb, 18 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She met her husband Charles in high school and were high school sweethearts. They were married 49 years until his death 11/26/1999. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their events. Mary was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed camping with her children. We could always count on mom to bring the rice crispy treats, thumb prints, and whipped jello to gatherings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a two-hour visitation prior to the Mass. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Burial will take place at a later time at St. Joseph Cemetery Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved