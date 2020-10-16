Mary Ann Keb
Nov. 12, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary was born November 12, 1931 in Mishawaka to the late Roy and Margaret (Knoblock) Lowman. Mary was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen B. Keb; and brother, Roy Lowman.
Those left to cherish the memory of Mary include her children, David (Dawn) Keb, Mike P. (Julie) Keb, Cheryl M. (Ron) Burr, Cynthia Anne Heckaman, and Pamela K. Shines; daughter-in-law, Julie Ann Keb, 18 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She met her husband Charles in high school and were high school sweethearts. They were married 49 years until his death 11/26/1999. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their events. Mary was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed camping with her children. We could always count on mom to bring the rice crispy treats, thumb prints, and whipped jello to gatherings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a two-hour visitation prior to the Mass. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. Burial will take place at a later time at St. Joseph Cemetery Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.