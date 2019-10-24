|
Mary Ann Klebusits
March 13, 1927 - Oct. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ann Klebusits, 92 years old, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend. Mrs. Klebusits was born on March 13, 1927 in South Bend to the late James and Viola (Batt) Vargo. She has remained a lifelong resident. On March 4, 1946 in South Bend, Mary Ann and John E. Klebusits were united in marriage. John preceded her in death in 1985. Also preceding her in death was her grandson, Chad Buckley; two sisters, Esther Flattoff and Lillian Rokop; and her brother, James Vargo. She worked at the former Cira's Supermarket, JE Walz Furniture Store, and Shoeland.
Mrs. Klebusits is survived by her two children, Barb (Dave) Buckley and Michael (Nicoleta) Klebusits, both of South Bend; two grandchildren, Todd (Wendi) Buckley of Mishawaka and Nicolas Klebusits of South Bend; and three great-grandchildren, Ryne, Dylan, and Addison Buckley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Rev. Kevin Bauman will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Ann Klebusits may be donated to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019