Mary Ann Kwiecinski
Feb. 2, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ann Kwiecinski passed away on October 30, 2019, surrounded by her four daughters, after a full life of love, laughter, music, tears of joy and sadness. Daughter of Leonard and Helen Lukasiak, born February 2, 1934, Mary Ann met Marvin Kwiecinski (deceased) in the St. Hedwig Church choir, and they married on November 7, 1953, at St. Hedwig in South Bend, Indiana. They created a family of seven children, Diane Frye (Bart) of Muncie, Indiana, Alyce Robertson (Neil) of Miami, Florida, Paul (Lisa) of Stone Ridge, New York, David (Faith) of Rosendale, New York, Julie Wille (Petter) of Oslo, Norway, James (Lea) of Portland, Oregon, and Ruth Berenzy (John) of Olivebridge, New York. The Kwiecinski family grew, welcoming 17 grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon) Shepler, Andrew (Eric Keosakdy), and Julianne (Adam Alexander) Frye, Anne Marie and Katherine Robertson, Elan, Kalena, Abigail, Veronica, Cecilia, and Joshua Kwiecinski, Sofia and Kima Benito, Elisabeth Wille, Tatyana Edwards (Adam), Garland and Elijah Berenzy; two great-grandchildren, AJ (Anthony Jon) and Caroline Shepler, and Baby Kwiecinski, a third great-grandchild on the way. Mary Ann is survived by two sisters, Rita Harper and Fran Huff; sister-in-law, Arlene Spitz; brother-in-law, Ronald Kwiecinski (Barbara); special friends of many years, Mary Ann Sechowski and Grace Smith, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Maryalice and Ken Miller. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sister Christine, brother Leonard Jr. (Luke), and grandchildren Roseanne Frye and Kristian Wille. Mary Ann graduated as valedictorian from South Bend Catholic High School. After having seven children in eight years, she returned to her education. She started college at Indiana University in South Bend (IUSB) with all seven children under the age of ten, earning her bachelor degree in elementary education in 5 1/2 years. Mary Ann was featured in the South Bend Tribune, “Mother of 7 Earns College Degree” for her extraordinary achievement. In 1974, she completed her master degree in elementary education from IUSB. She taught for South Bend School Corporation for 25 1/2 years at Greene Township, Maple Lane, and Jefferson schools, and was the itinerant disabilities teacher at St. Matthew, St. Mary of the Assumption, and Holy Family schools. Mary Ann was a dedicated parishioner of St. Matthew Cathedral, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister and lector, and often leading the daily 7 a.m. Mass in the Alleluia. Mary Ann was a member of the Chopin Fine Arts Club and St. Hedwig's Choir. She was a former educator for Confraternity of Christian Doctrine classes at St. Matthew Cathedral and St. Hedwig Church, and taught classes in Wycinanki, the art of Polish paper cutting, at Forever Learning Institute. She was a member of the Greene Investment Club, the Polish American Congress, and the Polonaise Club. She volunteered at Stone Soup Community, Trail Point Village, Faith Hope Charity Chapel, and was an aquacise instructor at Battell Community Center. Mary Ann often played “straight man” to Marv, but her own sense of humor and wit were first-rate and together they raised a bunch of smart-aleck kids. Mary Ann insisted that her children learn to swim and she chauffeured her children, nieces, and nephews to Chain-O-Lakes to learn. She had the patience of Job, listening to repetitive versions of “Found a Peanut,” “Hundred Bottles of Beer on the Wall,” and other inane songs. Mary Ann traveled to several locations in the United States and abroad, visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for major life events, baptisms, First Communions, confirmations, weddings, graduations, or to accompany them on their sightseeing trips and visit different cultures. Far and wide, people remembered meeting Mary Ann. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved singing. At gatherings with family or friends, at St. Hedwig Church choir picnics, parties, and visits to nursing homes for Christmas caroling, song was a big part of her life. Mary Ann had fun with people of all ages and walks of life. Those who met Mary Ann were struck by the everlasting kindness and love she expressed for each of them and will carry that love with them forever. Donations in memory of Mary Ann's remarkable life may be made to St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, Indiana 46613; St. Hedwig Church, 331 S. Scott Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601; or Center of Hospice and Palliative Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road, with a Rosary at 4:00 pm. Another visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 9:45 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 also at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street; burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019