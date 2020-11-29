Mary Ann Williams
Jan. 26, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Mary Ann Williams entered into heaven on November 23, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1933 to Frank and Martha Grzeszczyk in South Bend, Indiana. The love of her life, Robert (Bob) Williams, preceded her in death on July 23, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her beloved parents and cherished sister, Margaret Kiewel.
Mary Ann is survived by her six children: Patrick (Susan) Williams, Diane (Dan) Kreager, James (fiancé Janice) Williams, Michael (Barbara) Williams, Maria Williams, Bobby (Betsy) Williams, and daughter-in-law Jan Williams. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Joseph (Kristen), Matthew (Coley), Lindsay (Chris), Ryan (Ashley), Lauren (Joel), Stephanie (Adam), Jason (Suzanne), Eric (Elizabeth), Emily (Chris), Andrew (Beth), Francis (Haley), Melanie, Nicholas, Katherine (Nick), Elinor (Jim), Jessica (Jarrid), Grace (Stephen), Charles, Brian, and Lucia; and 26 great-grandchildren: Margaret, Edwin, Clark, Lorraine, Leah, Michael, Alex, Benjamin, Charlotte, Finn, Stella, Olivia, James, Arden, Miles, Ruby, Nora, Benjamin, Theodore, Maggie, Evolette, Molly, Tim, John, Amelia, and Josephina.
Mary Ann grew up in South Bend. She attended St. Adalbert School. She was proud of winning the “city-wide” spelling championship in the 8th grade (which was broadcast on the radio). Mary Ann attended Washington High School. There she participated in many drama productions. Her father always encouraged her to try out for the lead. After high school, she continued in drama, taking the train to Chicago's Schubert Theatre to participate in the production of Showboat. She was involved in the St. Mary's/Notre Dame Players. She worked for a local attorney.
Mary Ann met her beloved Bob at a church carnival. On July 25, 1953 she married Bob at St. Adalbert Church. They were married 59 years when Bob passed. Mary Ann's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She encouraged them to achieve to their highest potential. Mary Ann enjoyed going to her children's activities. She was active in home and school associations at St. Monica's and Marian High School. She liked to host parties and sleep-overs for her children. Mary Ann thrived on interacting with people. Her husband Bob said she would light up the room with her personality. Bob called her his “sunshine” as she sang show tunes around the house. Her home was filled with music.
Additional interests included participating in the Rosary Society of St. Monica and being a member of the Art League. Mary Ann and Bob were chairmen of the International Students Association at Notre Dame and St. Mary's. She would place students in homes for the holidays. Many landed in her living room playing their guitars and singing Spanish songs. Mary Ann also distributed food to the needy. She was called to this mission.
Mary Ann spent 40 years as a volunteer at St. Joe Hospital. She was proud of her pink volunteer jacket and the many pins she had earned. She was also active in CFM (Catholic Family Movement), the Christ Child Society, and Women's Care Center (serving moms and babies).
After retirement, Mary Ann and Bob enjoyed traveling. They wintered in Maui where Mary Ann mastered the art of dancing the hula. Later, they settled in Bonita Springs, Florida as snow birds. The summer months were spent on Magician Lake (Sister Lakes, MI). They enjoyed having their family visit for cookouts and playing in the lake. Bob and Mary Ann loved to follow Notre Dame football. At one time, they attended 28 games in a row (home and away). As they got older, they had fun attending tail gate parties and visiting with many friends. Mary Ann was an avid bridge and blackjack player. She played in tournaments in Las Vegas. They made many trips to Las Vegas (too many to mention!) and enjoyed fun times there with their adult children. Mary Ann and her two daughters spent several “girls” weekends in Las Vegas.
Mary Ann enjoyed attending daily Mass. She was a life-long member of St. Monica's Church. She and Bob were also members of St. John the Evangelist in Naples, Florida. Recently Mary Ann lived in assisted living at Holy Cross Village. She was able to participate in daily Mass, Rosary and prayers. She enjoyed the wonderful staff and activities at Holy Cross Village. Mary Ann's vibrant spirit and personality will be missed by all her family and friends.
Mary Ann was grateful for her special prayer friend, Jackie Curran from Schubert who prayed the Rosary with her daily for the last several years. She also loved the calls and support from her sisters-in-law, Lynn Williams and Rosemary Toepp.
A Private family Mass of Christian Burial is being planned with entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women's Care Center, 360 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com
