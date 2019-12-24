|
|
Mary Anne Thompson
Dec. 17, 1942 - Dec. 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Anne Thompson, 77, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home.
Mary was born on December 17, 1942 in Saginaw, MI to Harold E. and Anna Marie (La Combe) Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack A. Thompson.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer (Stephen) Grossnickle of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Adam (Courtney) Gilson and Logan Gilson and great grandchildren, Noah, Leo and Grace.
Mary worked for the Gauge Company and Fergurson Plumbing Supply before she retired.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019