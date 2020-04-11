Home

Mary B. Navarro


1942 - 2020
Mary B. Navarro Obituary
Mary B. Navarro

May 1, 1942 - April 9, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Navarro, 77, passed away on Thursday with her family at her side.

Mary was born May 1, 1942 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Frank and Vera (Phillips) May. On October 27, 1979 Mary married the love of her life, Manuel Navarro who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Frank, Albert, George, & Donald May.

Left to cherish Mary's memory are her children, Jr. Hammood, Frank (Rachel) Hammood, Sr., Bridget (Kyle) Holt, Vera Baxter, Maria Navarro, Manuel (Jennifer) Navarro, Jr., Cristina (Heather) Navarro, and Severiana Navarro; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Helen), John, Bill, & Michael (Jean) May, Sr.; sisters, Rita & Nancy May, and other dear family and friends.

Mary enjoyed shopping, playing cards with her siblings, trips to the casino, and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family and annual May reunions. Family meant the most to Mary; she loved spending time with them, especially the grandchildren. Mary was very passionate about her faith. Her family finds comfort in knowing they will see her again.

Due to current health risks, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020
