Mary B. Piller
1925 - 2020
Mary B. Piller

Dec. 15, 1925 - Sept. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary B. Piller, 94, passed away at 4:25pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 in her residence.

Mary was born on December 15, 1925 in South Bend to Alex and Julia Arch. On May 28, 1949 she married Paul Piller. He died on February 1, 1982. Mary was also preceded in death by a brother, Alex Arch Jr.

Mary had been employed by Derby, Inc., was a member or Our Lady of Hungary Church and its Sacred Heart & Rosary Society, loved to watch Food Network, and had been a leader with the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Blue Birds as well as a gym teacher at OLH School.

Surviving are two daughters, Margaret “Maggie” (Jeff) Chamberlin of Mishawaka and Julie Bogunia of South Bend; two sons, Paul (Nancy) Piller of South Bend and John (Debbie) Piller of Mishawaka, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Margaret Smigielski of South Bend and Yolanda Roush of Plymouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00am Friday, September 25, 2020 in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 Thursday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue.

Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungary Church
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
