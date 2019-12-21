|
Mary Belle Oradat
Aug. 8, 1933 - Dec. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Belle Oradat, 86, passed away in Golden Living Center, Mishawaka on December 19, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1933 in Gas City to the late Edward C. and Lorene (Keim) Herring.
Mary Belle was a 1951 graduate of Marion High School. She married Arthur D. Oradat on April 8, 1951 in Highland Avenue Methodist Church where the couple was very active. Mr. Oradat preceded her in death on June 22, 2018. Mary Belle had a colorful working life which included being the first female disc jockey on WMRI. She continued her broadcast talent on WTAS Channel 31 as a community affairs talk show host and was a producer of many commercials. Mary Belle later worked for the prosecutors office as a transcriptionist, and then she was employed by Marion General Hospital as the radiology business manager, from which she retired in 1988. She was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and facilitated Bible Study Fellowship. She and Arthur moved to Leesburg to live on Saw Mill Lake. Mary Belle loved living at the lake and being outside enjoying golf and skiing. Mary Belle was a loving and nurturing mother and will be forever missed.
She is survived by her children, Greg D. (Karla) Oradat of Leesburg and Carla D. Dawson of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Greg Dawson, Tony (Katrina) Dawson, Mitch Oradat, and Natasha Oradat; and six great-grandchildren, Derrick Dawson, Leah Dawson, Lilly Dawson, A. J. Dawson, Alivia Dawson, and Ellie Dawson.
Mary Belle is also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Roberts.
The family will have private services in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. In lieu of flowers please direct memorial contributions to South Bend Community Church, 60660 US 31, South Bend, Indiana 46614. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019