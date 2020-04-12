|
Mary Beth Kennedy
June 13, 1950 - April 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Beth (Lynch) Kennedy, age 69, of Mishawaka, formerly of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her residence.
She was born June 13, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of five children of Harry and Julia Lynch. She married John Joseph Kennedy III on April 17, 1984 in Miami, Florida. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Mary Beth will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two step-grandchildren, Isabel Kennedy and JR Kennedy; one brother and sister-in-law, William and Mary Lynn Lynch, Sr. of Brookfield, Illinois; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lynch of Oak Forest, Illinois, Carol Lynch of Lamont, Illinois, and Jean Kennedy of Briar Crest Manor, New York; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Daniel Doyle; two brothers, Patrick Lynch and Robert Lynch; and one stepson, JK Kennedy.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass on a date and at a time to be announced. Mrs. Kennedy's remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020