|
|
Mary Beth “Beth”
Krakowski
July 22, 1949 - Jan. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Beth “Beth” Krakowski passed away January 27, 2020 at home. She was born July 22, 1949 in South Bend, IN to the late J. Nelson and Margery Mosher.
Beth grew up in South Bend; she attended Thomas Jefferson grade school followed by John Adams High School (‘67). She received her nursing diploma from the Memorial School of Nursing and earned her BSN from Illinois Wesleyan. In June of 2020 she would have celebrated her 50th class reunion for Memorial School of Nursing. Beth also earned her Masters in Nursing from Ball State University.
In the 1970s she worked as a nurse and instructor for Memorial Hospital which housed the School of Nursing. In the late 1980s she became the director of nursing at St. Paul's Retirement Community. Teaching was her passion and in the mid-90s Beth received an offer to return to her love of instruction and became the Program Chair for the Practical Nursing Program at Ivy Tech Community College.
As an avid crafter, Beth enjoyed stamping and card making. Friends and family looked forward to her yearly Christmas cards, which she lovingly made by hand. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren helping them learn to make cards themselves.
She was married to Frank Krakowski, Sr. in 1974 and they were married for 41 years before Frank passed away in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Krakowski Sr. Surviving is her brother, John Mosher; children, Kimberly Krakowski, Frank (Melissa) Krakowski, and Jill (Brian) Freehauf; grandchildren, Nathan (Jen) Thompson, Nicole (Austin) Young, Ayla Krakowski, Thea Krakowski, Lauren Freehauf, Lucas Freehauf, and Elsa Krakowski; and a great-grandchild, Nora Young.
Visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home located at 3545 Bendix Dr. in South Bend on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Services will be held at Kaniewski on Friday, Jan. 31, with a 10AM visitation and 11AM service, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery located at 24980 IN-2 in South Bend, to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Beth's memory. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020