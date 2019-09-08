|
|
Mary Catherine O'Rear
Dec. 5, 1989 - Sept. 3, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Mary Cate O'Rear, 29, formerly of Granger, IN, unexpectedly left this earth September 3, 2019.
Born December 5, 1989, she was the daughter of Kevin Doyle and Mariana “Missy” (Hussey) O'Rear. They survive her. Also left to cherish her memory are her five siblings: Patrick (Jamie) of Chicago, and Connor (Andrea), Margaret, Bridget, and Michael O'Rear, all of Granger; grandparents, Nelson and Teri O'Rear of Granger; and her nephew, Brian O'Rear. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward and Mariana Hussey of Goshen.
Mary Cate was larger than life. She is remembered by all who knew her as a very outgoing, friendly, and talented woman. She graduated in 2009 from Brehm Preparatory School, where she made deep and lasting friendships, and was recently a student at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Mary Cate was a passionate artist who saw beauty that others could not see in the world. She had a gift for making friends, for making others feel special, and for embracing without judging. Her family and friends loved her deeply and will miss her beyond words.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Vigil service at 6:30 p.m, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, also at St. Pius X. She will be laid to rest at Violett Cemetery in Goshen, near her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, PO Box 64348, St. Paul, MN 55164-0348, or online at https://give.hazeldenbettyford.org/
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019