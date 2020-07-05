1/1
Mary Catherine Soens
Mary Catherine Soens

May 10, 1920 - June 27, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Mary Catherine Soens bid farewell to her loving family and friends on June 27, 2020 after living over a hundred years. She was born May 10, 1920 to Charles and Marie Burns in South Bend, Indiana. After World War Two, she met the love of her life, Ernest Joseph Soens. They married in 1946 and together they raised 11 children. They lived in South Bend until 1968 when they moved to Roswell, NM. After her husband died, Mary moved to Rio Rancho, NM. In her life, she made many friends and stole the hearts of her children and family. Oh Mary Catherine, you will be missed. We are all so grateful we knew you in a special way.

In the future, there will be a memorial celebration planned in Roswell where Mary's family will bury her ashes with Ernest. Her Funeral Mass is scheduled for 1:30 July 10 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Rio Rancho, NM. To see Mary's full obituary , please go to www.danielsfuneral.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
