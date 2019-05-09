Mary E. Allen



April 21, 1934 - May 3, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Mary Ellen Allen, age 85, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, in the comfort of her family's presence.



She was born April 21, 1934 in Gas City, Indiana to Robert and Gertrude Huffman. She married her husband of 67 years, Robert Lee Allen on October 21, 1951 in Elkhart, Indiana. He survives.



Mary cherished her family and was very active in serving the Lord as a member of Mason Township Baptist Church in Cassopolis. She retired from Gemeinhardt of Elkhart in 2001.



Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Donna (Allen) Gushwa of Milford, Indiana; sons, Donald Allen of Edwardsburg and David (Stacy) Allen of Cassopolis; three grandsons, Joshua Allen, Frank Allen, and Daniel Allen; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara, Connie, and Vickie; one brother, Richard; and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie and Betty; and four brothers, Frank, Robert, Roy, and Jack.



The family will gather from 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Mason Township Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, with Pastors Duane Wilson and Tim Liechty officiating.



The family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary's memory to Mason Township Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031.



Mrs. Allen's remains will be laid to rest in Five Points Cemetery in Edwardsburg, Michigan.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary