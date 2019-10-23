|
Mary E. Darbin
June 29, 1929 - Oct. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary E Darbin, age 90, passed away quietly on October 19, 2019 in Coffeyville, Kansas. She and husband Michael have lived in Coffeyville for the last 8 years. Michael preceded Mary in passing in 2017. Mary was also preceded in death by her brother, John Gentry.
Michael and Mary were married in 1948 and raised four children: Rebecca (Phillip) Foreman of Independence, Kansas, Michael (Janet) Darbin of Middletown, New Jersey, Steve (Kathryn) Darbin of Austin, Texas, and Lenna (Alan) Darbin Andrews of Chester, New York. Mary is survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Mary was born and raised in South Bend where she graduated from John Adams High School in 1947. She lived in Mishawaka from 1950 until 2011. She was a devoted member of the First Church of God in both Mishawaka (now the Michiana Church of God) and Coffeyville. Mary cared for one-year-olds in the church nursery nearly every Sunday from 1955 through her retirement in 1984.
She worked as a drugstore soda-jerk as a teen, delivered mail at Studebaker on roller skates, and worked as a machine operator and lab technician at Uniroyal for thirty years. After retiring, Mary and Michael spent winters in Phoenix and summers in Mishawaka while traveling the country visiting children and grandchildren with their camping trailer.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N Main St., Mishawaka from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Services will be on Saturday at 1:00pm at Michiana Community Church of God, 51637 Ash Rd., Granger. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Church of God, 2010 W 5th St., Coffeyville, KS 67337.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019