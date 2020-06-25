Mary E. Pool



Feb. 14, 1933 - June 23, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Mary E. Pool, 87, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter Carmen. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Richard and Viola (Grim) Scott. On September 2, 1951 she married Rev. H. Gene Pool who passed away on April 5, 2014.



Surviving are her brother, Richard Lynn Scott and sister, Rosella Fischer; children, Carmen (Ken) Wolf, Candi LaPlace, and Cynthia (Don) Kramer, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held at a future date at Northside Church of the Nazarene. Her cremated remains will be scattered in Canada where they loved to vacation and fish. A memorial paver in memory of H. Gene and Mary Pool is being placed at the Wellfield Botanical Garden.



Mary was a former school teacher. She had a passion for ministry in the community. As a Pastor's wife she served with her husband at several churches on the Northeast Indiana District of the Church of the Nazarene, including Elkhart Northside, Hartford City, and Anderson Goodwin Memorial. She also served as choir director, pianist and organist. Mary was District Missionary President of the NEI Church of the Nazarene for many years. She was passionate about supporting missions. After “retirement” she served as Director of Little Apple Preschool until the age of 75 when she became ill. Loving and teaching children was one of her many passions.



Mary loved her family. She loved to serve and provide meals, always opening her home to entertain church families, and friends. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts, gardening, music, and reading. She always looked forward to the annual fishing trip to the town of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada.



Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Please visit the Billings Funeral Home website to share a memory or condolence with Mary's family.



Please direct any memorial donations to the Northside Church of the Nazarene in Mary's name.





