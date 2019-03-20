Mary E. Romak



Dec. 4, 1917 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Eleanor Romak, 101, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday. She was born in Granger, IN, on December 4, 1917, to the late Anthony and Anna (Roytek) Golata.



Mary married Walter Romak in 1943. She was a loving and devoted wife for more than sixty wonderful years, before Walter's death in 2004. Surviving are their four daughters, Carolyn (Joe) McDevitt of Annandale, VA, Diane (Jack) Coath of River Forest, IL, Shirley (Edward) Hums of Mishawaka, IN, and Debby (Alan) Lewis of Ashland, KY; six grandchildren, Jeff, Jason, Amanda, Mary Jean, Scott, and Kim; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Mary was a member of St. Anthony's Parish for over thirty years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and canning. Mary was a huge fan of all Notre Dame sports. Mary also enjoyed telling stories of growing up on the farm in Granger. She was the glue that held the family together and will be missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held on Friday at 11:30 am, with visitation from 10:30-11:30 am, at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46617.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019