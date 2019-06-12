Mary E. Shroyer



Dec. 3, 1925 - June 9, 2019



WARSAW, IN - Mary E. Shroyer, age 93, passed away at 9:59 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her family.







Mary was born on December 3, 1925, in Kosciusko County to Ralph and Lillie (Wissler) Reiff. She was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, Warsaw.



She was married on July 22, 1953 in Plymouth, IN to D. Robert Shroyer who preceded her on June 28, 1991.



Mary grew up working on her family farm. She then married Robert (Bob) who farmed on the east side of Big Chapman Lake. They grew corn and beans along with many acres of tomatoes for the canneries. In later years they started a farm market with tomatoes, sweet corn, and other produce. This was known as Shroyer's Farm Fresh Vegetables. She also delivered produce to many local stores for resale. After the sale of the farm she worked for 14 years as a cook at the Shrine Building in Warsaw, serving many civic groups and private parties.



She formerly attended Morris Chapel Church as a child and then later on, the Leesburg United Methodist Church.



She has been blessed by her children, William D. (Marilyn) Shroyer, Lloyd R. (Becky) Shroyer, Julia A. (Kart) Goon, and stepchildren, Daniel L. (Betty) Shroyer, both deceased, Susie (Nelson, deceased) Sutton; her grandchildren, Bart, Stephanie, Jodi, Blaine, Ben, Brad, and Angie; her step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Louis, David, John, and Kris, 9 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and 3 brothers, Veradean Reiff (deceased), Josephine Wells, Bob (Pat) Reiff (both deceased), Sam (Gerry) Reiff, and Bill Reiff (deceased).



Visitation will be from 1 to 4 PM, Sunday, June 16 at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. The Funeral will be held at McHatton Sadler on Monday, June 17 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.



Memorials to Leesburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 74 Leesburg, IN 46538 or Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, 1515 Provident Dr., Warsaw, IN 46580.



To sign the register book or leave condolences electronically, go to mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary