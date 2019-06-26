Mary E. Sloan



June 30, 1961 - June 22, 2019



NOTRE DAME, IN - Mary Sloan, 57, died on June 22, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She will be dearly missed by all, including her husband, Bert Malerba, and her three children, Holly, Gabe, and Cole Malerba, as well as her father, Phil Sloan, her stepmother, Katherine Tillman, and her three sisters, Laura Mabry, Kathy Sloan, and Sheila Sloan-Evans. She adored her many nieces and nephews and their children. We are hoping she is with her mother Sharon now.



Mary was born in San Diego on June 30, 1961 to Phil and Sharon Sloan. She moved to Seattle, where she lived from ages 8 to 13. In 1974, her family moved to South Bend, Indiana, and she graduated from St. Joe High School in 1979. She graduated with a BA from the University of Notre Dame in 1983 where she met her husband, Bert. After college, they moved to Albany, New York, and they married soon after. Mary obtained her Master's in Social Work from SUNY Albany. Eventually, she found her true calling as a yoga instructor and massage therapist.



Mary was a wonderful person and a loving wife and mother. She volunteered her time, energy, and passion to many causes throughout her life. She was devoted to her work and was steadfast in her compassion for others. Above all, she was devoted to family and friends.



Mary's family expresses their deep gratitude to her many friends and family members who have supported her throughout these past two years. In addition, they want to offer a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Weaver, the nursing staff at Albany Medical Center, and the staff at St. Peter's Hospice Inn.



A service will be held in Albany, New York on June 27. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Peter's Hospice Inn (http://www.communityhospice.org/donate) and/or the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://donate.splcaction.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1549). Published in South Bend Tribune on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary