Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Mary E. Troxel

Mary E. Troxel Obituary
Mary E. Troxel

Jan. 20, 1940 - Feb. 22, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Mary

Elizabeth Troxel, 80, passed away at 4:50 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Community Hospital of Bremen. Mary was born January 20, 1940 in Mishawaka, the daughter of the late Alfred M. and Respa E. (Bowser) Drudge. She is survived by a daughter, Sheri A. Troxel of Bremen; granddaughter, Jennifer (Will) Miller of New Carlisle and two granddaughters, Callie and Aubree. She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Lowell A. Drudge, Junior (Hal) Drudge, Richard W. Drudge, Larry D. Drudge, Dorlyn A. Stebbins and Donnabelle L. Anderson. Mary lived in Bremen all of her life up her last year where she lived in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. She retired from NIPSCO after 35 years as a payroll clerk. Mary will be truly missed by all. She had a special gift of making others felt loved. To know her was to love her.... Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm in the funeral home. Per her wishes cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to Meow Mission, P.O. Box 192, Mishawaka, IN 46546. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
