Mary Elizabeth Fisher
July 9, 1954 - August 31, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Mary Elizabeth Fisher, 66, of Lakeville, passed away at 5:50AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.
Mary was born July 9, 1954 in Warsaw, Indiana, to Rolland D. and Lorraine D. (Gaskill) Fisher.
She had worked at Leisure Time Products, where they made cabinets. Mary was a member of the Walkerton United Pentecostal Church for 38 years, where she was a Pillar of the congregation.
Surviving are a daughter, Erica (Silas) Roberts of Winimac; mother, Lorraine D. Fisher of South Bend; and two grandkids, Andrew Roberts and Silas Jr. Roberts. Also surviving are Michael G. Fisher, who was like a son to her, and his children, Michael Fisher Jr. and Addison Fisher, who called her maw-maw; and siblings, Leslie Fisher of Lakeville, Elaine (Ron) Brown of Lakeville, Susan Jane Fisher of Lakeville, James (Cathy) Fisher of Nappanee, Rolland (Peggy) Fisher of Bremen, Carl (Mindy) Fisher of Bremen, and Vern Fisher of Lakeville.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Rolland D. Fisher, granddaughter, Isabella, and a brother-in-law, Joe Kosik.
A Memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be at 2:00PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00PM until time of services on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 North Clark Street, Ste. 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Online condolences may be directed to the Fisher family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.