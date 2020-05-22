Mary Elizabeth Gill
Dec. 31, 1939 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Elizabeth Gill, 80, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. She was born on December 31, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia, to Cecil and Rosie E. (Ruggles) King.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. Gill of Niles, MI; three sons, Robert A. (John H.) Gill of South Bend, IN, John G. (Joy) Gill of Oconomowoc, WI, and Jeffrey Gill of Cresco, IA; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Emily, Zachary, and Ryan. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Robert L.; five sisters, Jeanne, Dorothy, Pauline, Lorette, and Ellen; and her brother, Donald.
A private memorial service for Mary will held at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel in Mishawaka, IN.
Due to the loss of her very beloved fur babies, Samantha and Buddy, contributions in memory of Mary may be donated to PetsConnect, P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660.
Online condolences may be left for the Gill family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Dec. 31, 1939 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Elizabeth Gill, 80, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. She was born on December 31, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia, to Cecil and Rosie E. (Ruggles) King.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer L. Gill of Niles, MI; three sons, Robert A. (John H.) Gill of South Bend, IN, John G. (Joy) Gill of Oconomowoc, WI, and Jeffrey Gill of Cresco, IA; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Emily, Zachary, and Ryan. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Robert L.; five sisters, Jeanne, Dorothy, Pauline, Lorette, and Ellen; and her brother, Donald.
A private memorial service for Mary will held at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel in Mishawaka, IN.
Due to the loss of her very beloved fur babies, Samantha and Buddy, contributions in memory of Mary may be donated to PetsConnect, P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660.
Online condolences may be left for the Gill family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.