Mary Elizabeth Keyte Moore
Jan. 6, 1932 - June 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Elizabeth Keyte Moore, 87, of South Bend, formerly of Newtown, Connecticut and Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City, Michigan.
Mary (‘Bibi') was born on January 6, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Edward Lyon and Elizabeth Eisenhower Keyte. She grew up in Philadelphia, where she graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. She received her undergraduate degree in 1954 from the University of Pennsylvania, with a major in Psychology and minor in Sociology. She completed graduate coursework at Temple University and earned a master's degree in special education from Fairfield University in 1978.
Bibi served as a learning therapist, consultant, and special education teacher in the Newtown Public Schools for 24 years, retiring in 1997. She was most proud of her work helping students to overcome their learning difficulties, discover their love of learning, and achieve their full academic potential. She was tireless in her efforts, had great success, and leaves behind many grateful former students and parents. Prior to moving to Newtown, she taught learning disabled children in Houston, Texas in the early 1970s. From 1963-1970 she served as the Executive Director of the Bayway Community Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Bibi was married to her husband of 63 years, Robert W. Moore (‘Bob') in 1953. Together they were dedicated leaders in the Stephen Ministry and designed a special program at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas to comfort those in need. While in Newtown, they were active volunteers for many years in local and state Republican campaigns. In retirement, Bibi and Bob were avid travelers, visiting states throughout the U.S., as well as many European countries, Australia, and New Zealand. They loved the dramatic arts, and were regular subscribers to, and supporters of, several civic theater companies.
Bibi had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with friends. She was a lifelong reader, a great dancer, and wrote poetry for her students and grandchildren.
Bibi was preceded in death by her husband Bob. She is survived by her three children, sons Robert Jr., and Brien, and daughter Elizabeth (Jay Wood); granddaughters, Kathryn (Gavin) Sontag and Laura Moore-Shay; as well as two great-grandsons, Jackson and Charles Sontag.
A Memorial Service will be held in Austin, Texas, on August 22. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019