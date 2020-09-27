Mary Ellen Baert



Sept. 21, 1942 - Sept. 19, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ellen Baert (DeNeve), age 77, of Plano, Texas, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baylor Medical Center. She was born on September 21, 1942 in Mishawaka, Indiana to parents Fierman and Clara DeNeve.



Mary Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Baert on November 23, 1961. They lived in Mishawaka, Indiana until 1983, where Mary Ellen worked as a computer programmer in the early days of the industry. Ray's work took them to Keokuk, Iowa, Castro Valley, California, Evansville, Indiana, and they ultimately settled in Plano, Texas in 1999. Mary Ellen was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, participating in the Women's Club, Bible Study, ACTS Retreats, and served as a Eucharist Minister.



She was preceded in death by Ray, her parents, and twin infant sons, Jerald and James.



Mary Ellen is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Baert and Kenneth Baert (Sue); and five grandchildren, Andrew, Kathleen, Thomas (Mattie), Marie Ellen and Kristin. She is also survived by her brother, Michael DeNeve of Mishawaka, IN.



A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2700 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75023.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 also at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with the Inurnment to follow at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Columbarium.



If it is your wish, the family suggests donations in Mary Ellen's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society Chapter at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.





