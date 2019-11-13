|
|
Mary Ellen Dare
Feb. 6, 1932 - Nov. 10, 2019
WALKERTON, IN - Mary Ellen (Long) Dare, 87, a lifelong Marshall County resident, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with her daughters Marsha Ann (Gene) Reese and Pamela Ann McMahan by her side. She is the widow of Clark Dare. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral Services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Rob Keck officiating. A complete obituary can be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019