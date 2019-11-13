Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Mary Ellen Dare


1932 - 2019
Mary Ellen Dare

Feb. 6, 1932 - Nov. 10, 2019

WALKERTON, IN - Mary Ellen (Long) Dare, 87, a lifelong Marshall County resident, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with her daughters Marsha Ann (Gene) Reese and Pamela Ann McMahan by her side. She is the widow of Clark Dare. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral Services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Rob Keck officiating. A complete obituary can be seen at www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
