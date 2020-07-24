1/1
Mary Ellen Jaronik
1928 - 2020
Mary Ellen Jaronik

Oct. 23, 1928 - July 18, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Mary Ellen Jaronik, 91, of South Bend, passed away peacefully at the Memory Care Unit at St. Paul's in South Bend on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 5:00 am following an extended illness. She was born in South Bend on Oct. 23, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Ruth (Shellenberger) Bill.

Surviving are her children, Lee (Judy) Collins, Matthew (Patricia Greer) Collins, Terri (Daniel) Hummel, and Donna Myers; grandchildren, Sarah Hummel and Ginger (Tom) Scarborough; great-grandchildren, Harlan and Ramsey Scarborough, as well as a host of loving extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by a son, Mark Collins and an infant daughter, Kerri Collins, as well as her spouses, a significant other, Lee Schweppler, and her brother, John “Jack” Bill.

In accordance with her wishes, Mary Ellen requested cremation and no services. Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Ellen was a homemaker while raising her family but went on to other endeavors when the opportunity arose. She worked many years as a quality control tech both at International Bakers and McCormick's, both in South Bend at the time. She was also a member of the Michana Aquarium Society, where she wrote many local and nationally-printed articles in reference to the education, upkeep and joys of freshwater aquariums. She also liked to bake and create highly decorative cakes for all of the family events, and take her buddy “Schwepp” and go on cruises, attend car shows, visit Disney World, eat out, play Euchre, and visit old, odd and unique cemeteries.

The family would like to thank all at St. Paul's in South Bend who helped make Mary Ellen's culmination of her 91 glorious and wonderful years to be both thoughtful and dignified.

Family and friends are encouraged to browse the funeral home's website, where one can share the obituary or leave condolences for the family.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
