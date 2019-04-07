Mary Ellen LeMere



May 5, 1932 - March 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ellen LeMere, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.



Mary was born May 5, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Maurice and Yvette (Beaulieu) Lahey.



On September 8, 1951 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Mary married Robert LeMere. He survives along with their daughters, Debbie (Gary) Gillespie, Sharon (Daniel) Heeke, Cynthia (Jim) Risner, and Eva (Chuck) Witham; sons, Charles LeMere and Edward (Mary Beth) LeMere, 17 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.



Mary was active in crafts; she made hats for cancer patients and blankets for babies in the hospital, as well as teaching others to knit and crochet. She was good at sewing, quilting, and was an excellent cook. She was an avid Cubs fan who never missed a game. Mary was a very loving, giving woman, who loved spending time with her family. The grandchildren could count on being spoiled and seeing her at their events. Mary also loved traveling with her husband and family, especially camping and fishing trips.



A Celebration of Life will be held in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. from 1:00pm-4:00pm Saturday, April 13, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.