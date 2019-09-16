|
Mary Ellen (Carr)
Luebke Handwork
May 6, 1928 - Sept. 13, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ellen (Carr) Luebke Handwork died on September 13, 2019. She was born to Etta Viola (Darling) and Clyde Newton Carr on May 6, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana.
She began her education at Franklin School and graduated from South Bend Central, attended Indiana University extension and Valparaiso University, graduated from Bethel College, and earned a master's degree from Ball State University.
Mary Ellen was employed at Indiana Bell as an operator. Just after the establishment of the station she was a fixture on the Afternoon Show and Hoosier Favorite on WSBT, where she met and married Dale Luebke. For 15 years she served as school librarian for several South Bend schools and president of the SBCEA. In 1975 she married Maj. Bertrand Handwork who died in 2006. As a military wife she traveled extensively.
She was a member of First Christian Church in South Bend from birth until the church closed, and served as its president. She also attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Kern Road Mennonite.
Enthusiastic participation in Michiana Nihon Society grew from her love of all things Japanese. She taught needlepoint and her European travels included the study of bobbin lace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Stella Elizabeth Ward and Martha Joan Choitz.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann (Kourtney) Nieboer; grandson, Geoffrey C. (Lisa) Nieboer; granddaughters, Elizabeth Jane Nieboer (Daniel Finkelstein) and Emily Joann Nieboer; brother-in-law, Alfred H. Choitz, niece, Leslie Choitz, nephew, James (Lin) Ward; and great-grandchildren, Sydney Baugh, Anna, and Toby Finkelstein, and Theo Nieboer.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19 from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. followed immediately by a Memorial service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019