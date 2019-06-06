Mary Etta Driver



Oct. 2, 1931 - June 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Etta Keys Redding Driver, 87, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born to parents Annie Laurie (Pilcher) Keys and Tommy Greer, on October 2, 1931 in Greenwood, Mississippi.







She went on to study Child Development at Michigan State and graduated with an Associates Degree.







Mary Etta worked as a Teacher with the Head Start program here in South Bend, Indiana and retired from Logan Industries after 24 years of service.



Mary Etta met Steve Driver in 1970. They were married on June 17, 1972 in South Bend, Indiana. Together they raised a blended family of 12 children: Wayman (Jackie) Redding, 2 children, 4 grandchildren; Marsha Redding Lark Mack, 2 children, 9 grandchildren; David (Stephanie) Redding; Donald (Sophia) Redding, 7 children, 3 grandchildren; Dennis Redding; Lori Redding Bradford (Willie) Rogers, 3 children, 8 grandchildren; DuWayne (Sonya) Redding, 8 children, 1 grandchild; Pearline Driver, 2 children, 4 grandchildren; Stephany Driver Williams, 2 children, 3 grandchildren; Steve Driver Jr., 4 children, 4 grandchildren; Cleveland Driver, 2 children, 1 grandchild; and Karen Driver (Jason) Kennedy, 4 Children. Mary Etta has 1 surviving sibling, a brother, Edgar Keys.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Keys; father, Tommy Greer; brothers, James Keys and Charles Keys; sister, Lillie Pearl Pettis; and grandsons, Reed Carl Lark, and James Devon Dillard.



The family has entrusted ALFORD'S MORTUARY with the arrangements. A Home-Going Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. with the viewing at 9:00 am. at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019