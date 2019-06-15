Mary F. Kloska



March 13, 1933 - June 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Frances Kloska, 86, of South Bend, IN passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home.



The oldest of five children, she was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 13, 1933 to Beatrice and Quentin Minick. On September 7, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ronald F. Kloska who preceded her in death.



She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Kearney, Jr. and her brother, Michael Minick.



She is survived by five children: daughters, Kathleen (Warren) Diltz of South Bend, IN, Elizabeth (Kevin) Kearney of Granger, IN, Mary Jo (Richard) Thomas of Charlton, MA, and Carrie (Matt) Parr of Chicago, IL; son, Ronald (Anne) Kloska of Fort Wright, KY; and twenty-four grandchildren: Andrew (Katie) Diltz, Mary Kate, Sarah and Joseph Diltz, Jack, Austin, Ryan, Madeline, Erin, Ryan, and Maeve Kearney, Mary (Chris) Bacsik, Ronald (Natalie) Kloska, Alison (Daniel) O'Conner, Katie and Mathew Kloska, Meghan, Ben, Colleen, Anna, and Eloise Thomas, Beatrice, Luke, Wyatt, and Finnegan Parr; and one great-grandchild, Maggie Diltz. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Abbott; and brothers, Jack Minick and Tom (Polly) Minick.



She graduated from Mercy College of Nursing in 1954. She worked as a nurse in Ann Arbor and Indianapolis before retiring to stay home with her children. Mary was active in the community in many ways, including volunteering with her children's schools, Christ Child Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Matthew's Cathedral, and The Snite Museum of Art.



The center of her family, Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Mary's wisdom, generosity, quick wit and warmth were treasured by all who knew her. She was gracious, open-minded and supportive, always willing to lend an ear.



Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Kloska's honor to Christ Child Society, 308 S. Scott Street, South Bend, IN 46601 or Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 15, 2019