Mary Finchum



Jan. 1, 1934 - Dec. 2, 2020



BREMEN, IN -



Mary M. (Thrasher) Finchum, 86, of Bremen, IN passed away on December 2, 2020 in Bremen. She was born on January 1, 1934 to the late Thomas and Fleety (Dodd) Thrasher in Iron City, TN.



Mary was well-loved by all, especially her family. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds.



She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Colleen) Finchum and Brant (Theresa) Finchum; her daughter, Karen (Rodney) Lance; seven grandchildren, Shawn (D.D.) Maes, Cecily (Matthew) Wise, Alan Finchum, Kyle (Krystal) Finchum, Zach Finchum, Jase Finchum, and Finchum; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Finchum.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Aaron, Arlie, Charlie, and Willie Thrasher; and a sister, Veora Flowers.



The family would like to thank Center for Hospice Care, Wedgwood Pines Assisted Living, and Signature Health Care in Bremen.



Services for Mary will be private.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.





