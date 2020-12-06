1/1
Mary Finchum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Finchum

Jan. 1, 1934 - Dec. 2, 2020

BREMEN, IN -

Mary M. (Thrasher) Finchum, 86, of Bremen, IN passed away on December 2, 2020 in Bremen. She was born on January 1, 1934 to the late Thomas and Fleety (Dodd) Thrasher in Iron City, TN.

Mary was well-loved by all, especially her family. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds.

She is survived by her two sons, Keith (Colleen) Finchum and Brant (Theresa) Finchum; her daughter, Karen (Rodney) Lance; seven grandchildren, Shawn (D.D.) Maes, Cecily (Matthew) Wise, Alan Finchum, Kyle (Krystal) Finchum, Zach Finchum, Jase Finchum, and Finchum; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Finchum.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Aaron, Arlie, Charlie, and Willie Thrasher; and a sister, Veora Flowers.

The family would like to thank Center for Hospice Care, Wedgwood Pines Assisted Living, and Signature Health Care in Bremen.

Services for Mary will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved