Mary Frances Milner
Nov. 8, 1948 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Frances (Graczyk) Milner, 71, residing in Walkerton, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph and Frieda (Brown) Graczyk.
Mary was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in South Bend, IN. In her early career she worked at Colfax Theatre and Toasty Shop. She would later go on to work as a teacher's aide for children with special needs in Elgin, IL, where she retired in 2001.
On November 13, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mary lovingly united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Milner who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Michelle (Jeffrey) Stiglic of New Lenox, IL, her son, Robert J. Milner of Tucson, AZ and two grandchildren, Killian S. Stiglic and Carter J. Stiglic. She also leaves behind her sister, Sharon Reed of South Bend, IN. Along with Mary's parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Mary lived her life as a giver and never met a charity she did not like. She was a very kind and generous soul. She was a blessing to everyone she ever met and was such a positive influence in everyone's life.
Per the family wishes, no services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice - Northern Indiana, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Nov. 8, 1948 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Frances (Graczyk) Milner, 71, residing in Walkerton, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph and Frieda (Brown) Graczyk.
Mary was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in South Bend, IN. In her early career she worked at Colfax Theatre and Toasty Shop. She would later go on to work as a teacher's aide for children with special needs in Elgin, IL, where she retired in 2001.
On November 13, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mary lovingly united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Milner who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Michelle (Jeffrey) Stiglic of New Lenox, IL, her son, Robert J. Milner of Tucson, AZ and two grandchildren, Killian S. Stiglic and Carter J. Stiglic. She also leaves behind her sister, Sharon Reed of South Bend, IN. Along with Mary's parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Mary lived her life as a giver and never met a charity she did not like. She was a very kind and generous soul. She was a blessing to everyone she ever met and was such a positive influence in everyone's life.
Per the family wishes, no services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice - Northern Indiana, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.