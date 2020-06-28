Mary Frances Milner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Milner

Nov. 8, 1948 - June 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Frances (Graczyk) Milner, 71, residing in Walkerton, Indiana passed away peacefully in her home on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 8, 1948, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Joseph and Frieda (Brown) Graczyk.

Mary was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in South Bend, IN. In her early career she worked at Colfax Theatre and Toasty Shop. She would later go on to work as a teacher's aide for children with special needs in Elgin, IL, where she retired in 2001.

On November 13, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mary lovingly united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Milner who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Michelle (Jeffrey) Stiglic of New Lenox, IL, her son, Robert J. Milner of Tucson, AZ and two grandchildren, Killian S. Stiglic and Carter J. Stiglic. She also leaves behind her sister, Sharon Reed of South Bend, IN. Along with Mary's parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Mary lived her life as a giver and never met a charity she did not like. She was a very kind and generous soul. She was a blessing to everyone she ever met and was such a positive influence in everyone's life.

Per the family wishes, no services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice - Northern Indiana, 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved