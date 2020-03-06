|
Mary G. Wagner
Sept. 21, 1933 - March 1, 2020
NILES, MI - Mary Germaine Wagner, 86, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in West Woods of Niles.
She was born on September 21, 1933 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to the late Everet and Emmerence (Truyaert) Serry.
On February 27, 1954 she married Carl R. Wagner who passed away. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Oscar Serry; and her sister, Gerelda Boyer.
Mary is survived by her children, Lynn (Dale) DeSchepper of Osceola, IN and Carl (Mary) Wagner, Jr. of Niles; and grandchildren, Kara (Jeremie) Riggleman of Muncie, IN, Katie (Mitch) Machir of Toledo, OH, Carl (Mary) Wagner, III of Niles, Jake Wagner and Emily Wagner both of Niles. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Leah, Levi, Lewis, Elias, and Pipper Lynn.
Mary was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles. She was a lifelong farmer who loved farming and her Dairy Cattle.
Visitation for Mary will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:00 pm Monday evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 S. State St., Niles. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Memorials in Mary's name may be made for Masses at St. Mary's or to the church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020