Home

POWERED BY

Services
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary G. Wagner Obituary
Mary G. Wagner

Sept. 21, 1933 - March 1, 2020

NILES, MI - Mary Germaine Wagner, 86, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in West Woods of Niles.

She was born on September 21, 1933 in St. Joseph County, Indiana to the late Everet and Emmerence (Truyaert) Serry.

On February 27, 1954 she married Carl R. Wagner who passed away. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Oscar Serry; and her sister, Gerelda Boyer.

Mary is survived by her children, Lynn (Dale) DeSchepper of Osceola, IN and Carl (Mary) Wagner, Jr. of Niles; and grandchildren, Kara (Jeremie) Riggleman of Muncie, IN, Katie (Mitch) Machir of Toledo, OH, Carl (Mary) Wagner, III of Niles, Jake Wagner and Emily Wagner both of Niles. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Leah, Levi, Lewis, Elias, and Pipper Lynn.

Mary was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Niles. She was a lifelong farmer who loved farming and her Dairy Cattle.

Visitation for Mary will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Rosary will be prayed at 8:00 pm Monday evening.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 219 S. State St., Niles. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.

Memorials in Mary's name may be made for Masses at St. Mary's or to the church.

Online condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -