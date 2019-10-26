|
|
Mary Hess
August 30, 1923 - Oct. 23, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Mary Louise (Zupke) Hess, 96, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Niles, Michigan.
Mary Louise was born on August 30, 1923, to Henry and Ruth (Herman) Zupke in Berrien Springs. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1940. On October 3, 1941, she married Jack Hess. Although she worked various jobs over the years, including Electro-Voice, Mary Louise spent most of her life as a homemaker. She loved a good game of cards, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and traveling, but mostly spending time with her family and friends.
Mary Louise is survived by her children, Sandy (Ron) Morris, David (Marcia) Hess, and Janet Cooper; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Donna Hess. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hess; daughter, Jackie Graves; great-granddaughter, Salina Tilly; and brothers, James Zupke, Lawrence “Bud” (Irma) Zupke, and George (Phyllis) Zupke.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Private Burial will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan Senior Center. Those wishing to send condolences online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019