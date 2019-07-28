Home

May 2, 1924 - July 21, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Mary (Somers) Irwin, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away at The Timbers of Cass County on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Mary was born on May 2, 1924, to the late Forest and Louisa Somers in Pokagon, Michigan. She grew up with her three siblings. After graduating from high school, Mary went on to work at Dowsett Spring Company for many years.

On January 20, 1946, at a ceremony in Pokagon, Michigan, Mary wed the love of her life, Harold Irwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; siblings, Evelyn True, Bonnie Huston, and Waldo Somers.

Mary is survived by her son, Dennis (Connie) Irwin of Marcellus; grandchildren, Donald (Tracie) Irwin of Cassopolis, Denise (Charlie) Krauss of Three Rivers, and Scott Irwin of Marcellus; great-grandchildren, Nicole Irwin, Nathan Krauss and Carley Krauss; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
