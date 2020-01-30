Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Anderson


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Anderson Obituary
Mary J. Anderson

Nov. 15, 1948 - Jan. 25, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Love of family and love of life may best describe Mary Joyce Anderson of South Bend, who passed away January 25 at the age of 71. Born in Niles, mostly raised in the Gull Lake area outside Kalamazoo, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, R. Gordon and Maxine Grace Anderson. She is survived by brothers, James G. Anderson (Ginny) and William G. Anderson (Cris); sister, Claudine Rene Bell; nephews, Garrett and Brett Anderson, Tyler Anderson, and Kyle and Blair Bell; and niece, Elizabeth Grace Lopez Anderson. Mary was witty, loyal to family and friends, and devoted to God and church. She was the family grammar police officer, the keeper of family history, and loved engaging in conversation. Her positive spirit helped her overcome a severe disability. That attitude guided her as the leader of, and advocate for a disabilities recreational group. She loved travel, the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and all things Notre Dame. Mary was deeply loved and will be deeply missed but her positive influence lives on. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to services. In Mary Joyce's name, we ask you to consider making a contribution to one of these two non-profits, the Spina Bifida Association or the : spinabifidaassociation.org or act.alz.org/site/Donation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -