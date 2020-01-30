|
Mary J. Anderson
Nov. 15, 1948 - Jan. 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Love of family and love of life may best describe Mary Joyce Anderson of South Bend, who passed away January 25 at the age of 71. Born in Niles, mostly raised in the Gull Lake area outside Kalamazoo, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, R. Gordon and Maxine Grace Anderson. She is survived by brothers, James G. Anderson (Ginny) and William G. Anderson (Cris); sister, Claudine Rene Bell; nephews, Garrett and Brett Anderson, Tyler Anderson, and Kyle and Blair Bell; and niece, Elizabeth Grace Lopez Anderson. Mary was witty, loyal to family and friends, and devoted to God and church. She was the family grammar police officer, the keeper of family history, and loved engaging in conversation. Her positive spirit helped her overcome a severe disability. That attitude guided her as the leader of, and advocate for a disabilities recreational group. She loved travel, the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and all things Notre Dame. Mary was deeply loved and will be deeply missed but her positive influence lives on. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to services. In Mary Joyce's name, we ask you to consider making a contribution to one of these two non-profits, the Spina Bifida Association or the : spinabifidaassociation.org or act.alz.org/site/Donation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020