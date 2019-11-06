|
|
Mary J. Loescher
April 5, 1924 - Nov. 2, 2019
YPSILANTI, MI - Mary (Kurtz) Loescher, 95, of Ypsilanti, MI, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 at The Gilbert Residence after her battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on April 5, 1924 to the late Izetta and Belvin Kurtz. She married Karl Loescher on December 29, 1947 and he preceded her in death. Mary was a loving mother to five children, Janet (Thomas) Prouty of Gaithersburg, MD, Edward (Cindy) Loescher of Albuquerque, NM, Margaret (Mark) Stanish of Niles, MI, Robert Loescher of Farmington Hills, MI, and George (Amy) Loescher of Ypsilanti, MI. Mary was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren. Mary was very active in her church and community; she had a heart for the poor, elderly, and marginalized. She was active in the American Legion, Amvets, Elk's Club, the Altar Rosary society at her church, Camp Fire Girls, and many other organizations. She loved to travel, was a wonderful seamstress, knitter and baker, and was always open to learning something new. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, going to bingo with her friends, and a good game of solitaire. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 411 Florence Street, Ypsilanti, Michigan with Fr. Dan Westermann, Celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday morning at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019