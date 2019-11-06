Home

Mary J. Warner Obituary
Mary J. Warner

May 4, 1960 - Nov. 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Jo (Crothers) Warner, 59, of South Bend, IN passed away at 1:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1960 in South Bend, IN to Lloyd E. and Genevieve A. (Reiter) Crothers.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Daniel Jeziorski of South Bend, IN and Tyler (Patricia) Jeziorski of Mishawaka, IN; two grandchildren, Savannah and Ryan Jeziorski; two sisters, Barbara St. Germain of Bedford, TX and Dorothy (Phil) Anderson-Ensely of Elkhart, IN; four brothers, David J. (Beverly) Crothers of Mishawka, IN, Robert J. Crothers of Elkhart, IN, Bernie (Chris) Crothers of South Bend, IN, and Alan (Brenda) Crothers of CA; and her beloved German Shepherd “Zeus”.

Mary graduated from Riley High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Indiana University South Bend. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and making their gifts from scratch. She loved flowers and working in her garden.

A Family and Friends gathering will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Memorial Mass to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Cathedral of St. Matthew, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613.

Contributions in memory of Mary J. Warner may be offered to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
